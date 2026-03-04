HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Relief for actor Rajinikanth in service tax case

Wed, 04 March 2026
22:19
The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Chennai set aside a service tax demand against actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday, ruling that renting a building for use as a hotel is specifically excluded from the ambit of taxable services.

The case arose from a dispute over the lease of a multistorey building, Raghavendra Mandapam, to Vasantha Bhavan Hotels India Pvt. Ltd.

Revenue authorities had demanded service tax totaling approximately Rs 56.8 lakh for the period between June 2007 and June 2012, arguing that the property was used for commercial purposes, including a restaurant, banquet hall, and health club.

A division bench comprising Technical Member M Ajit Kumar and Judicial Member Ajayan T V observed that the presence of facilities like restaurants and conference halls does not result in a bifurcation of the property's use.

The tribunal noted that such facilities are integral and incidental to the activity of running a hotel and are intended to cater to the needs of guests.

The revenue department had contended that under Explanation 2 of the Finance Act, properties used partly for business and partly for other purposes should be deemed as commercial property. 

However, the tribunal rejected this interpretation, stating that the premises continue to qualify as a building used by a hotel, which falls under a specific exclusion provided in Section 65(105)(zzzz) of the Act. -- PTI

