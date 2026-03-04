HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Private hospital nurses in Kerala on strike demanding minimum wage

Wed, 04 March 2026
21:40
File image
Hundreds of nurses and nursing tutors in Kerala's private hospitals began a strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000 and the implementation of pending assurances without further delay. 

The strike was organised by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also staged a march to the state Secretariat as part of the protest. 

Protesting nurses said their salaries were last revised in 2018 and have since become inadequate due to rising living costs. Although the state government had issued orders for a salary hike in 2023 following a UNA-led protest, it has not been effectively implemented, they alleged. 

One nurse said the government must implement a clear wage system for private hospital nurses as outlined in the Nursing Council's regulations. 

"The condition of nurses in the private sector is pathetic. Salaries vary widely depending on the management of each hospital," she told reporters. 

She added that one of their major demands is to fix the basic pay at Rs 40,000. 

"Currently, the nursing sector is increasingly commercialised. Many qualified and experienced nurses are seeking opportunities abroad for better pay and living conditions," the nurse said. 

The protesters said the strike is likely to affect private hospital operations but will not impact emergency services. -- PTI

