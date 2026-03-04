HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No panic situation, say passengers return from UAE

Wed, 04 March 2026
10:06
Indian nationals arrived at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Wednesday, sharing that there is not a panic situation thanks to their government's support, amid the heightened tensions due to the volatile West Asian conflict.

A passenger from Fujairah said, "I am coming from Fujairah, as from Dubai there was no flight... The situation in the UAE is under control." "There is not that much panic situation in the UAE as of now because everything is under control under their government," he added. Another passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi recalled that the firing sound was disturbing, but noted that there is not a panic situation.

"Everybody is going to work... The government is supporting a lot. This is not a panic situation, but at night, because of the firing sound, it is disturbing," he stated. Passengers arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport from Dubai also shared their accounts in the UAE, noting that while administrative measures were effective, the sound of explosives had created a sense of unease. 

A passenger, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, while speaking to ANI, said, "I was in Dubai for three days, so there were problems at some places, but the administration there managed everything well. Sounds of explosives were coming from some places, but there was not much problem." 

The airlines are severely affected by the ongoing West-East conflict, as many of the leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity. -- ANI

