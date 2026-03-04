'No evidence of Iran building nuclear bomb'

11:52





In a post on X, Rafael Grossi said, "I have been very clear and consistent in my reports on Iran's nuclear programme: while there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb, its large stockpile of near-weapons grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant my inspectors full access are cause for serious concern. For these reasons, my previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful."





Earlier, in an interview to CNN, Grossi said that the IAEA had no indication of a systematic program to build a nuclear weapon.





"While there are many elements there that were of serious concern: accumulation, unjustified accumulation of huge amounts of almost military-grade material, lack of transparency in inspections, and so on, we never had information indicating that there was a structured, systematic program to build, to construct a nuclear weapon. So we have to balance the two things. Yes, many reasons for concern, but there wasn't to be a bomb tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Obviously, countries, and that is the case for the United States or Israel, and perhaps others, may have the impression that all these activities are aimed directly and straight into the manufacturing of a nuclear weapon. We from the IAEA are not in the business of judging intentions. But yes, there were reasons for concern, but these timelines are perhaps a bit subjective," he told CNN.





The IAEA DG's comments come even as US President Trump claimed that had they not targeted Iran now they would have got their hands on nuclear weapons. Trump who described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. -- ANI

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Association appeared to have contradicted views put forth by the Donald Trump administration that Iran was intending to build nuclear weapons, but clarified that Iran's stock of nuclear grade Uranium was of concern.