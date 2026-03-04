HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for RS polls tomorrow

Wed, 04 March 2026
21:57
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna on Thursday, according to sources, indicating the state may get a new CM. 

The Janata Dal-United president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said. 

"JD-U president Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will file their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present on the occasion," a source in the NDA said. 

Asked if Kumar will also resign as Bihar chief minister, the source said it will happen in due course of time. -- PTI

