Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for RS polls tomorrow

21:57





The Janata Dal-United president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.





"JD-U president Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will file their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present on the occasion," a source in the NDA said.





Asked if Kumar will also resign as Bihar chief minister, the source said it will happen in due course of time. -- PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna on Thursday, according to sources, indicating the state may get a new CM.