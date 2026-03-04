Nepal to hold general election on Thursday, first after Gen Z protests

21:32

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will exercise their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.





The voting will start at 7 am on Thursday and conclude at 5 pm.





The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.





Addressing a press meet in Kathmandu on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said all preparations for the election have been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.





He said foolproof security arrangements have been made with the deployment of more than 300,000 security personnel under an integrated security plan in coordination with the Nepal Army.





Bhandari expressed confidence that voters would exercise their franchise in large numbers.





"This time the voting percentage will increase, and the percentage of invalid ballot papers will also decline due to improved voter education launched by the commission," he said.





He also sought cooperation from all sides to conduct the election successfully. -- PTI

Tens of thousands of Nepalese will vote on Thursday in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year.