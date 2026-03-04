HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nepal to hold general election on Thursday, first after Gen Z protests

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
21:32
File image
File image
Tens of thousands of Nepalese will vote on Thursday in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year. 

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will exercise their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting. 

The voting will start at 7 am on Thursday and conclude at 5 pm. 

The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Addressing a press meet in Kathmandu on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said all preparations for the election have been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

He said foolproof security arrangements have been made with the deployment of more than 300,000 security personnel under an integrated security plan in coordination with the Nepal Army.

Bhandari expressed confidence that voters would exercise their franchise in large numbers.

"This time the voting percentage will increase, and the percentage of invalid ballot papers will also decline due to improved voter education launched by the commission," he said.

He also sought cooperation from all sides to conduct the election successfully. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West Asia conflict: Govt opens control room in Delhi
LIVE! West Asia conflict: Govt opens control room in Delhi

Sri Lanka rescues 32 Iranian sailors from sinking ship
Sri Lanka rescues 32 Iranian sailors from sinking ship

The Sri Lanka Navy rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a sinking naval ship off the southern coast, while also recovering several bodies. The incident occurred outside Sri Lankan waters but within its search and rescue zone.

'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka
'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

Rajya Sabha Move: Nitish Keeps BJP, JD-U Guessing
Rajya Sabha Move: Nitish Keeps BJP, JD-U Guessing

Will Nitish Kumar file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning?

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO