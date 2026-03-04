MEA sets up Special Control Room amid West Asia crisis

09:59

Smoke billows from Zayed port in Abu Dhabi





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating that a dedicated Control Room has been set up to assist citizens amid the ongoing tensions.





The MEA said the step has been taken in light of the current security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, as tensions continue to escalate across the region. Indian nationals have been advised to remain in touch with the respective embassies and monitor official updates for further advisories. -- ANI

