Khamenei's son elected as Iran's Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the country's Assembly of Experts, Iran International reported.





"The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader," Iran International reported, citing informed sources.





According to the outlet, Mojtaba, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.





He is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been seen by observers as a potential successor.