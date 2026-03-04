HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel to reopen airspace tonight, resume limited flights

Wed, 04 March 2026
13:26
The IDF strikes in Tehran
Israel will open its airspace on the night between March 4 and March 5, resuming limited flights from Ben Gurion Airport to safely evacuate Israeli's stuck in the Gulf region.

Israel Transport Minister Miri Regev announced this decision in a press conference, as the conflict in West Asia escalates after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The airspace will be opened on the night between Wednesday and Thursday gradually and of course subject to security arrangements. We are doing everything to bring Israeli citizens home safely, in accordance to the security directives," she said.

Meanwhile, Iran has elected Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme Leader.Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination," reported the Times of Israel. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel to reopen airspace tonight, resume limited flights
'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'
'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

Amid rising tensions, Israel's Defence Minister has issued a stark warning that any leader succeeding Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be considered a target, as reports suggest his son Mojtaba may be next in line.

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians
West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has established a control room to provide crucial support and assistance to the nearly one crore Indian citizens residing in the region.

