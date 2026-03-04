Israel to reopen airspace tonight, resume limited flights

13:26

The IDF strikes in Tehran





Israel Transport Minister Miri Regev announced this decision in a press conference, as the conflict in West Asia escalates after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





"The airspace will be opened on the night between Wednesday and Thursday gradually and of course subject to security arrangements. We are doing everything to bring Israeli citizens home safely, in accordance to the security directives," she said.





Meanwhile, Iran has elected Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme Leader.Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination," reported the Times of Israel. -- ANI

