Israel begins wave after wave of strikes against Iran

The Israeli Air Force has neutralized 300 Iranian missile launchers





The IDF said, the targeted command centres were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran. The IDF said it had also struck the regime's missile launchers and other systems.





Meanwhile in Tehran, the Iranian regime will hold a three-day farewell ceremony for the late supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran's Islamic Propagation Council, tol Iranian State Media that the farewell ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral procession will be announced later.





The announcement came even as Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination."





"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination.





"It does not matter what his name is or where he hides," Katz said in a statement.





"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to dismantle the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," Katz added.





Israeli media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader.





Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours.

-- ANI

