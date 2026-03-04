HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran run by lunatics, world will be safe only if...: Rubio

Wed, 04 March 2026
11:05
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has once again justified the attack mounted by US-Israel on Iran saying that the world would be a better place once the radicals had no access to weapons of destruction. 

"Iran is run by lunatics, religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they've ever been. Now is the time to go after them. The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon... That's why the President made this decision. It was the right decision and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons. You see how they're using them now. Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these," he said.

Rubio echoed US President Donald Trump who described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. 

"If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said in a news conference on Tuesday night (local time) Senator Lindsay Graham a key supporter of Trump also thanked the US President for taking action against the Iranian regime. -- ANNI

