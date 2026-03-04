Iran govt denies reports of Khamenei's son as successor

15:00





In a post on X, the consulate said, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied. Israeli Media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader.





Senior Israeli officials told Israeli Media that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation came from official Iran state media on the development.





Mojtaba was said to have had a major hand in running his late father's office and maintains close ties with the top echelon of the IRGC and the Quds force, said the report. Israeli Media described Mojtaba has having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran.





In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. - ANI

The Iranian Government via the Consulate General in Mumbai has rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.