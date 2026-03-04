HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran govt denies reports of Khamenei's son as successor

Wed, 04 March 2026
15:00
The Iranian Government via the Consulate General in Mumbai has rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor. 

In a post on X, the consulate said, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied. Israeli Media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader. 

Senior Israeli officials told Israeli Media that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation came from official Iran state media on the development. 

Mojtaba was said to have had a major hand in running his late father's office and maintains close ties with the top echelon of the IRGC and the Quds force, said the report. Israeli Media described Mojtaba has having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran.

In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. - ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Qatar shuts LNG output; supplies to India hit
LIVE! Qatar shuts LNG output; supplies to India hit

'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'
'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

Amid rising tensions, Israel's Defence Minister has issued a stark warning that any leader succeeding Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be considered a target, as reports suggest his son Mojtaba may be next in line.

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians
West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has established a control room to provide crucial support and assistance to the nearly one crore Indian citizens residing in the region.

