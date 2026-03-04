HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran claims control of Strait of Hormuz, warns of strikes

Wed, 04 March 2026
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones. 

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had struck an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Corps said the warship had been hit using "Ghadr-380" and "Talaieh" missiles. The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment. Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities. 

IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker while it was hit, it added. The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered "widespread fires" on board both the vessels. The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after they struck Iran.

IRGC claims that they have struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides staging counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. -- ANI

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in Dubai were reportedly targeted by suspected Iranian drone attacks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

