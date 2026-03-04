HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India activates safety mechanisms for ships

Wed, 04 March 2026
The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that all necessary mechanisms have been activated to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers and maritime assets. 

The Middle East is facing military turmoil where the US and Israeli forces are at war against Iran, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz - a major passage for vessels. The war has intensified since the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, attacks carried out by the US. Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development," Sonowal said. He said the government stands firmly with its seafarers and maritime stakeholders. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'
LIVE! 'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians
West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has established a control room to provide crucial support and assistance to the nearly one crore Indian citizens residing in the region.

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

