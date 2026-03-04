India activates safety mechanisms for ships

12:25





The Middle East is facing military turmoil where the US and Israeli forces are at war against Iran, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz - a major passage for vessels. The war has intensified since the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, attacks carried out by the US. Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.





"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development," Sonowal said. He said the government stands firmly with its seafarers and maritime stakeholders. -- PTI

The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that all necessary mechanisms have been activated to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers and maritime assets.