IDF strikes hundreds of targets in Iran, Lebanon

09:50

An IDF strike in Lebanon





The IDF said that since the start of the operation, the Israeli Air Force has neutralized nearly 300 Iranian missile launchers. As part of the defensive effort, the Israeli Air Force continued to conduct successive waves of strikes against the Iranian regime's ballistic missile arrays and air defence systems.





The Israeli Air Force said, "As part of the defensive effort, the Israeli Air Force continues to conduct successive waves of strikes against the Iranian regime's ballistic missile arrays and air defence systems."





In the south, Israel also continued its operation targeting sites run by the Hezbollah. The IDF said about 60 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon had been the target of Israeli action. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, missile launchers, command centres, and additional infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah and Hamas organizations in the Tyre and Sidon areas. IDF claimed that these sites were used by the terrorist organizations to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.





The IDF further claimed that they had struck what they described a Nuclear Weapons Development Site in Iran. The IDF claimed that the covert 'Minzadehei' compound was used by a group of nuclear scientists who operated to develop a key component for nuclear weapons. "Using intelligence, the IDF tracked the activities at this new location, removing a key component of the Iranian regime's capability to develop nuclear weapons," the IDF said. -- ANI

The relentless barrage of strikes from the US and Israeli forces continued as Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury targeted multiple sites in Iran and Lebanon. The US-Israel joint strikes are likely to continue with US Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper saying they will not stop. Israel's Defence force said that in the past 24 hours, hundreds of fighter jets and aircraft had been striking hundreds of targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon.