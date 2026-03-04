IAF's Medium Transport Aircraft Acquisition Gathers Pace

11:12





The programme -- with Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Embraer in contention -- now awaits approval from the Defence Acquisition Council and the Cabinet Committee on Security.





Upon finalisation of the deal, 12 aircraft will be acquired in fly-away condition, while the remaining 48 will be manufactured domestically.





Falling in the 18 to 30 tonne load-carrying capacity category, the MTA is intended to replace both the IAF's ageing Russian-origin AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft fleet.





The IAF issued a Request for Information in December 2022 for up to 80 MTAs. Responses were received from Airbus for the A-400M, Lockheed Martin for the C-130, and Embraer for the C-390.





-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard

The ministry of defence's (MOD's) Defence Procurement Board on Tuesday recommended moving ahead with the proposal to procure 60 medium transport aircraft (MTA) for the Indian Air Force, a defence source told Business Standard.