IAF's Medium Transport Aircraft Acquisition Gathers Pace

Wed, 04 March 2026
11:12
The ministry of defence's (MOD's) Defence Procurement Board on Tuesday recommended moving ahead with the proposal to procure 60 medium transport aircraft (MTA) for the Indian Air Force, a defence source told Business Standard.

The programme -- with Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Embraer in contention -- now awaits approval from the Defence Acquisition Council and the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Upon finalisation of the deal, 12 aircraft will be acquired in fly-away condition, while the remaining 48 will be manufactured domestically.

Falling in the 18 to 30 tonne load-carrying capacity category, the MTA is intended to replace both the IAF's ageing Russian-origin AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft fleet.

The IAF issued a Request for Information in December 2022 for up to 80 MTAs. Responses were received from Airbus for the A-400M, Lockheed Martin for the C-130, and Embraer for the C-390. 

-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard 

