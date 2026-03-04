Hydroponic weed worth Rs 44 cr, diamonds seized at Mumbai airport

20:51

A total of 44.292 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 44.29 crore in the illicit market, was recovered in different cases from nine passengers who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok, said the official.





All these passengers were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).





Notably, hydroponic weed refers to cannabis cultivated without soil, using nutrient-rich water solutions in an indoor environment.





Additionally, 299 grams of a substance purported to be methaqualone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act), with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 74,75,000, was also seized, according to the official.





In five separate cases, Customs department personnel seized foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32,85,668, a total of 455 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds valued at Rs 94,97,300 besides 21 karat gold jewellery weighing 160.790 grams and valued at Rs 21,51,473, he said. -- PTI

