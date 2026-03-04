CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit by Iranian drones

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by a suspected Iranian drone, Reuters reported.
The CIA declined to comment.
The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.