CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit by Iranian drones

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US embassy in ​Saudi Arabia was hit by a suspected Iranian drone, Reuters reported.





The CIA declined to comment.





The ⁠attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle ​East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on ​Iran.





Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.