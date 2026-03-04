HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit by Iranian drones

Wed, 04 March 2026
09:07
The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US embassy in ​Saudi Arabia was hit by a suspected Iranian drone, Reuters reported. 

The CIA declined to comment.

The ⁠attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle ​East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on ​Iran.

 Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

