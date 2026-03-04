HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army opens fire at suspected terrorists at LoC

Wed, 04 March 2026
Indian Army opened fire at suspected terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district early Tuesday, officials said.
 
The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said.
 
They said army troops guarding the LoC opened fire to thwart the infiltration attempt.
 
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway.
 
On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition. -- PTI 

