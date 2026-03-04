'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

12:41

Mojtaba Khamenei. Pic: Reuters





"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime will be an unequivocal target for elimination - the Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means necessary to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation 'Lion's Roar', '' said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Read more here.

Any new leader appointed by Iran's ruling clerics would be "an unequivocal target for elimination," Israel warned on Wednesday, as top Iranian officials gather to choose a successor to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.