'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

Wed, 04 March 2026
12:41
Mojtaba Khamenei. Pic: Reuters
Any new leader appointed by Iran's ruling clerics would be "an unequivocal target for elimination," Israel warned on Wednesday, as top Iranian officials gather to choose a successor to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime will be an unequivocal target for elimination - the Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means necessary to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation 'Lion's Roar', '' said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Read more here. 

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians
West Asia crisis: MEA sets up control room for Indians

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has established a control room to provide crucial support and assistance to the nearly one crore Indian citizens residing in the region.

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

