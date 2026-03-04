HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI to operate more flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris amid high demand

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
20:56
image
Air India on Wednesday announced the deployment of additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) to cater to high demand amid the ongoing situation in West Asia. Air India's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express also announced that its air services to Muscat will remain operational, besides mounting additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai. 

As part of this, the Tata group-owned airline will operate three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto from March 5 -11, besides adding three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) from March 7 -10 March, Air India said. 

These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India's vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks. 

Air India also said that it will continue to "closely assess" the situation and will add flights on these select routes beyond 11 March (based on the situation). 

Meanwhile, Air India Express in a post on X said it will continue operating flights to and from Muscat on March 5, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai. 

"We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until March 7," Air India Express said. 

Another domestic carrier Akasa Air said it will operate a total of five flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Jeddah with Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Wednesday. 

The airline will operate flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, and one each from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Jeddah as well as their return flights, Akasa Air said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka
'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll
Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll

Speculation is rife in Bihar about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to the Rajya Sabha, leading to discussions about a possible BJP chief minister and a role for Kumar's son, Nishant. Senior BJP leaders have dismissed the...

LIVE! Khamenei's killing: Bengaluru protesters booked
LIVE! Khamenei's killing: Bengaluru protesters booked

Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report
Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report

It remains unclear whether United States President Donald Trump or Iranian authorities will pursue the offer.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO