8 SpiceJet flights to bring back Indians stuck in UAE

According to the release, all eight flights will operate from Fujairah. The airline will operate four special flights to New Delhi, three special flights to Mumbai and one special flight to Kochi, providing additional capacity to help stranded passengers return home at the earliest.





On Tuesday, SpiceJet operated four special flights from the UAE, connecting stranded passengers to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. This comes amid schedule changes and suspensions of flights due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, which began with the United States and Israel's strikes on Iran.





Iran's retaliation engulfed several West Asian nations under the missile attacks, extending the conflict to the whole region. Delhi, Mumbai and the Kochi airports have witnessed an influx of Indian passengers returning from the region as Dubai and Fujairah partially opened the airspace. Meanwhile, India is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations.





1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers were cancelled to date due to the ongoing Iran conflict. Furthermore, a total of 24 flights were operated by Indian carriers on Tuesday, while Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf. -- ANI

SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a press release by the airline said on Wednesday.