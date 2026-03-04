HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 SpiceJet flights to bring back Indians stuck in UAE

Wed, 04 March 2026
10:22
SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a press release by the airline said on Wednesday. 

According to the release, all eight flights will operate from Fujairah. The airline will operate four special flights to New Delhi, three special flights to Mumbai and one special flight to Kochi, providing additional capacity to help stranded passengers return home at the earliest.

On Tuesday, SpiceJet operated four special flights from the UAE, connecting stranded passengers to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. This comes amid schedule changes and suspensions of flights due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, which began with the United States and Israel's strikes on Iran. 

Iran's retaliation engulfed several West Asian nations under the missile attacks, extending the conflict to the whole region. Delhi, Mumbai and the Kochi airports have witnessed an influx of Indian passengers returning from the region as Dubai and Fujairah partially opened the airspace. Meanwhile, India is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. 

1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers were cancelled to date due to the ongoing Iran conflict. Furthermore, a total of 24 flights were operated by Indian carriers on Tuesday, while Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MEA sets up Special Control Room amid West Asia crisis
LIVE! MEA sets up Special Control Room amid West Asia crisis

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'

'Strikes into the Gulf countries are proof that the security guarantees offered by the US are ineffective and that the Gulf countries cannot rely on American security assurances for their safety.'

Is The Dubai Dream Over?
Is The Dubai Dream Over?

Dubai's core promise -- that it is an oasis untouched by regional storms -- has been tested in full public view.The coming months will show whether investors view the attacks as a short-lived disruption or a deeper signal of lasting...

Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry...

