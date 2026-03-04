HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

164 tourists from Maha stranded in UAE return home

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
10:39
File pic
File pic
A total of 164 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict have returned home in two flights arranged by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena functionary said on Wednesday. 

Two aircraft carrying 76 and 88 tourists landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night. These included 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents from Thane, Ahilyanagar and Pune, he said. The special fights were arranged by Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, the party leader said. In a statement on Tuesday, Shinde's office had said that two flights carrying stranded Maharashtra residents would take off for Mumbai from the UAE's Fujairah Airport at 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. 

"The Shiv Sena was successful in bringing back many residents from Maharashtra who were stranded in Dubai," Shinde said in a post on X, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership. He further said it gave satisfaction to give relief to the residents who were under tremendous pressure. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran run by lunatics, world will be safe only if...: Rubio
LIVE! Iran run by lunatics, world will be safe only if...: Rubio

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'

'Strikes into the Gulf countries are proof that the security guarantees offered by the US are ineffective and that the Gulf countries cannot rely on American security assurances for their safety.'

Is The Dubai Dream Over?
Is The Dubai Dream Over?

Dubai's core promise -- that it is an oasis untouched by regional storms -- has been tested in full public view.The coming months will show whether investors view the attacks as a short-lived disruption or a deeper signal of lasting...

Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO