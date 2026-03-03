West Asian conflict: Several international flights from Delhi airport delayed

09:03





The Delhi Airport officials have urged the passengers to check the latest flight updates and consider alternate routes for travelling.





DIAL wrote in a passenger advisory, "Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport. If required, please consider alternate routes or connections as suggested by your airline."





"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. All other flight operations are currently operating as per schedule," the advisory read.





Airspace in several West Asian nations remains closed against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.





Meanwhile, an Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.





Emirates flight EK 500 arrived in Mumbai amid tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays. -- ANI

