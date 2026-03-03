HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West Asia conflict: Over 250 flights cancelled at 4 Indian airports

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
16:48
image
More than 250 flights were cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai airports on Tuesday due to the Middle East conflict, officials said.

For the fourth day, flight operations continued to be disrupted as airlines cancelled flights amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

As many as 80 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport while 107 services were cancelled at the Mumbai airport, the officials said.

At Bangalore, at least 42 flights have been cancelled for the day.

In a post on X, Chennai airport said 30 flights have been cancelled.

The numbers include departures and arrivals.

Since the Middle East crisis erupted on February 28, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights in the last three days.

'Given the changing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may be subject to delays or operational adjustments,' Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

In the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel that started on February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

In retaliation, Iran is firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes
LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes

Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army has begun evacuating some of its forward positions along the border with Israel and redeploying troops to other posts, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, amid intensified Israeli...

US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh
US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing
Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing

Sonia Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, arguing it raises doubts about India's foreign policy direction and credibility.

India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit

India possesses approximately 100 million barrels of commercial crude oil stocks, capable of covering 40-45 days of its requirements if flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, according to Kpler.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO