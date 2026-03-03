US: Indian American among two killed in Texas shooting on Sunday

08:36





The officials have identified the victims as Indian American Savitha Shan (21) and Ryder Harrington (19).





The gunman was also killed in an exchange of fire with police. In a press conference on Monday, police chief Lisa Davis said that she did not know if Shan and Harrington attended any local colleges, but several online reports indicated that Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin and Harrington was a student at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the mass shooting. According to officials, there were indicators on the suspect and in his vehicle suggesting a "potential nexus to terrorism," though investigators cautioned that it remains too early to determine the motive, CBS News reported.





FBI acting special agent Alex Doran said during a Sunday briefing that authorities are probing all possible angles, including whether the suspect may have self-radicalised, CBS News reported.





Sharing a post on X, FBI San Antonio expressed condolences to the victims of the Austin bar shooting and confirmed that federal authorities are assisting in the ongoing investigation.





The FBI further confirmed that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with the Austin Police Department to probe the incident that took place in Austin, Texas. -- ANI

An Indian American has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire, killing 2 and injuring 14 others.