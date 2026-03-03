HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US: Indian American among two killed in Texas shooting on Sunday

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
08:36
image
An Indian American has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire, killing 2 and injuring 14 others. 

The officials have identified the victims as Indian American Savitha Shan (21) and Ryder Harrington (19). 

The gunman was also killed in an exchange of fire with police. In a press conference on Monday, police chief Lisa Davis said that she did not know if Shan and Harrington attended any local colleges, but several online reports indicated that Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin and Harrington was a student at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the mass shooting. According to officials, there were indicators on the suspect and in his vehicle suggesting a "potential nexus to terrorism," though investigators cautioned that it remains too early to determine the motive, CBS News reported. 

FBI acting special agent Alex Doran said during a Sunday briefing that authorities are probing all possible angles, including whether the suspect may have self-radicalised, CBS News reported. 

Sharing a post on X, FBI San Antonio expressed condolences to the victims of the Austin bar shooting and confirmed that federal authorities are assisting in the ongoing investigation. 

The FBI further confirmed that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with the Austin Police Department to probe the incident that took place in Austin, Texas. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations
LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations

India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia
India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia

In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had deployed additional squadrons of the Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems, which could not do much against the Indian aircraft when they brought down multiple terror targets inside Pakistan.

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO