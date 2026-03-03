Temples across India close as 'Sutak Kaal' begins ahead of lunar eclipse





Similarly, in Sambalpur, Odisha, the gates of Maa Samaleswari Temple were closed as the inauspicious period began ahead of the lunar eclipse.





In Kanpur, the Nageshwar Shiva Temple remained closed during the Sutak Kaal of the lunar eclipse. Similarly, in Ranchi, the gates of the Pahari Temple remained closed as the Sutak Kaal begins today in the early morning.





A temple priest in Kanpur explained the rituals and timings for reopening the temples.





He said that the doors are scheduled to reopen at 7:00 pm, followed by ritual bathing and adornment of the deity.





"This is the first lunar eclipse of the year. All doors (of the temples) have been closed after Mangala Aarti. At 7:00 pm, all doors will be opened, baths will be given, and adornments will be performed. After Bhog Aarti, the doors will remain open until 11:00 pm," the priest said.





According to Hindu tradition, Sutak Kaal is considered an inauspicious period that begins several hours before a lunar or solar eclipse.





During this time, temple doors are closed, religious activities are suspended, and devotees are advised to avoid eating or undertaking any auspicious activities. -- ANI

In Bengaluru, the gates of Shri Kadu Malleshwara Swamy Temple were closed as the Sutak Kaal commenced.