13 Iran troops killed in airstrike, toll rises to 787

Tue, 03 March 2026
16:41
At least 13 Iranian troops were killed in an airstrike targeting an air base in southeastern Iran, local media reported on Tuesday, as casualties from ongoing US-Israeli strikes continued to mount.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency and Hammihan daily said the strike hit the Kerman Air Base, located about 800 km southeast of Tehran.

The base is known to house military helicopters. There was no immediate official statement detailing the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that at least 787 people have been killed across Iran since the start of US and Israeli airstrikes.

The casualty figure was shared in a message posted on X.

The latest deaths come amid intensified hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel combine, raising concerns over a widening regional conflict.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes
LIVE! 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran amid US strikes

Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army has begun evacuating some of its forward positions along the border with Israel and redeploying troops to other posts, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, amid intensified Israeli...

US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh
US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing
Sonia slams Centre's silence on Khamenei's killing

Sonia Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, arguing it raises doubts about India's foreign policy direction and credibility.

India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit

India possesses approximately 100 million barrels of commercial crude oil stocks, capable of covering 40-45 days of its requirements if flows through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted, according to Kpler.

