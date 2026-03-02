HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
US-Israel targeted Natanz nuclear facility: Iran

Mon, 02 March 2026
15:27
A satellite image showing Iran's Natanz facility
Iran on Monday alleged that recent US-Israeli airstrikes targeted its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, a key site in the country's atomic programme, even as Washington, DC and Tel Aviv did not confirm any such operation. 

Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi, made the claim while speaking to journalists.

He strongly condemned what he described as 'unlawful, criminal and brutal' attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. 

"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," Najafi said, rejecting allegations that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons. 

"Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie," he added.

When asked to specify the location allegedly targeted, Najafi named Natanz, Iran's principal uranium enrichment site, which operates under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Natanz facility had earlier been hit during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June, when the United States carried out airstrikes amid escalating hostilities.

There was no immediate response from US or Israeli authorities to Iran's latest claim.  -- Agencies

