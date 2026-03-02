Two Bangladeshis killed, 7 injured in Middle East missile, drone strikes

23:56





"The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh is deeply saddened to inform that two Bangladeshi nationals have lost their lives and seven others have sustained injuries due to missile and drone attacks in different parts of the Middle East," the statement said.





Detailing the incidents country by country, the ministry noted, "In the United Arab Emirates, Saleh Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national from Baralekha, Sylhet, tragically lost his life in Ajman after being struck by debris resulting from an aerial attack on a civilian installation. The Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates is in close contact with the local authorities regarding the matter and is extending necessary assistance to repatriate the mortal remains once commercial flights resume."





The statement further said, "It has been reported that one Bangladeshi national has been killed and three more have been injured in Bahrain. The Bangladesh Mission in Manama is in touch with the local authorities regarding the incident."





"In the State of Kuwait, Aminul Islam from Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria; Rabiul Islam from Sathia, Pabna; Masudur Rahman from Begumganj, Noakhali; and Dulal Miah from Chandina, Cumilla, sustained injuries following a drone attack in the vicinity of the civilian airport. They have received necessary medical treatment and are currently reported to be in stable condition. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait remains in regular contact with them, and the Ambassador personally visited them at the hospital," the statement said. -- ANI

