HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Two Bangladeshis killed, 7 injured in Middle East missile, drone strikes

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
23:56
image
Missile and drone attacks have killed two Bangladeshis and injured seven others, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, outlining the impact of the escalating violence across parts of the Middle East. 

"The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh is deeply saddened to inform that two Bangladeshi nationals have lost their lives and seven others have sustained injuries due to missile and drone attacks in different parts of the Middle East," the statement said. 

Detailing the incidents country by country, the ministry noted, "In the United Arab Emirates, Saleh Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national from Baralekha, Sylhet, tragically lost his life in Ajman after being struck by debris resulting from an aerial attack on a civilian installation. The Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates is in close contact with the local authorities regarding the matter and is extending necessary assistance to repatriate the mortal remains once commercial flights resume." 

The statement further said, "It has been reported that one Bangladeshi national has been killed and three more have been injured in Bahrain. The Bangladesh Mission in Manama is in touch with the local authorities regarding the incident."     

"In the State of Kuwait, Aminul Islam from Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria; Rabiul Islam from Sathia, Pabna; Masudur Rahman from Begumganj, Noakhali; and Dulal Miah from Chandina, Cumilla, sustained injuries following a drone attack in the vicinity of the civilian airport. They have received necessary medical treatment and are currently reported to be in stable condition. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait remains in regular contact with them, and the Ambassador personally visited them at the hospital," the statement said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SpiceJet cancels 87 flights amid West Asia tensions
LIVE! SpiceJet cancels 87 flights amid West Asia tensions

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO