Trump warns Iran missile growth poised direct threat to US

22:40

US President Donald Trump/ANI on X





Speaking on the Iran-Israel conflict, he claimed Tehran already had missiles capable of striking regional bases and parts of Europe, and could soon reach the United States.





"The regime already had missiles capable of hitting Europe and our bases, both local and overseas, and would soon have had missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America. The purpose of this fast-growing missile program was to shield their nuclear weapon development and make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone to stop them from making these highly forbidden by us nuclear weapons...," he said.





Trump argued the programme aimed to shield nuclear weapons development and defended his decision to exit the deal negotiated under Barack Obama, saying it prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear arms.





"An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat to the Middle East, but also to the American people," he said. -- ANI

