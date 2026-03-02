HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump warns Iran missile growth poised direct threat to US

Mon, 02 March 2026
22:40
US President Donald Trump/ANI on X
US President Donald Trump said Iran's expanding missile programme posed a serious threat to American forces and allies. 

Speaking on the Iran-Israel conflict, he claimed Tehran already had missiles capable of striking regional bases and parts of Europe, and could soon reach the United States. 

"The regime already had missiles capable of hitting Europe and our bases, both local and overseas, and would soon have had missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America. The purpose of this fast-growing missile program was to shield their nuclear weapon development and make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone to stop them from making these highly forbidden by us nuclear weapons...," he said. 

Trump argued the programme aimed to shield nuclear weapons development and defended his decision to exit the deal negotiated under Barack Obama, saying it prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear arms. 

"An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat to the Middle East, but also to the American people," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow
LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow

Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace
Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks on both countries and emphasising the importance of regional peace and stability.

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

