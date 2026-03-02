HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SpiceJet cancels 87 flights amid West Asia tensions

Mon, 02 March 2026
23:50
SpiceJet has cancelled as many as 87 flights on Monday, including 37 departures and 50 arrivals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as UAE airspace closures continue to disrupt flight operations amid escalating tensions in West Asia, airport sources confirmed. 

According to the Delhi Airport source, the cancellations affect multiple SpiceJet services operating between Indian cities and Dubai and Sharjah on March 2 and 3. 

Flights from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, Amritsar, Calicut, Madurai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Delhi have been cancelled. Services from Sharjah to Ahmedabad have also been impacted. 

Similarly, departures from Mumbai, Amritsar, Madurai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kochi and Calicut to Dubai and Sharjah have been called off due to ongoing airspace restrictions. 

The airline cited the closure of UAE airspace as the primary reason behind the disruptions. 

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports on Sunday confirmed a limited resumption of operations beginning this evening, March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). 

Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airports unless directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time. 

In a post on X, Emirates said it will begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, prioritising customers with earlier bookings. 

The airline stated that only passengers who have been rebooked and notified should travel to the airport, while all other flights remain suspended until further notice. 

Emirates added that it continues to monitor the situation and will update its schedule accordingly, reiterating that passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority. -- ANI

