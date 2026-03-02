Saudi's Ras Tanura refinery shut after drone strike

14:23

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery came under a drone attack on Monday, the kingdom's defence ministry said, adding that air defence systems intercepted the incoming aircraft.



A Saudi military spokesperson, quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, confirmed the attack on the key energy facility located near Dammam on the Gulf coast, the Associated Press reported.



Online videos showed thick black smoke rising from the site, though authorities did not immediately report any casualties. Even intercepted drones can cause debris-related damage on the ground.



Reuters reported that following the strike, state oil giant Saudi Aramco shut the Ras Tanura refinery as a precautionary measure, an industry source said.



The situation was described as being under control. Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



The Ras Tanura complex houses one of the Middle East's largest refineries, with a capacity of about 550,000 barrels per day, and also serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude.



The attack comes amid a wave of Iranian drone and missile strikes across the Gulf region following US-Israeli military action against Iran.



Recent strikes have also targeted Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Duqm, disrupting shipping activity and pushing Brent crude prices up by nearly 10 per cent on Monday.



Saudi energy infrastructure has been targeted in the past, most notably in 2019 when major drone and missile attacks temporarily knocked out more than half of the kingdoms crude production, rattling global oil markets. -- Agencies