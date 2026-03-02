HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prepared to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia: Centre

Mon, 02 March 2026
The Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.

"Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority," he said.

Joshi said information has been received about Kannadigas facing hardship due to the severity of the IranIsrael conflict, and urgent consultations have been held with senior ministers to take necessary measures for their protection.

Reassuring anxious families, the Minister said there was no need to panic and that the government is committed to bringing back all Indians safely.

He noted that air travel in war-affected regions is currently risky and expert advice is being sought before taking further steps.

Joshi said efforts are also underway to assist those stranded in Dubai, where flight operations have been affected.

"No one should be anxious. Serious efforts are being made to bring them back safely," he added.  -- PTI

