HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oleum gas leak in Maha's Palghar causes panic, workers evacuated

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
22:24
image
Panic gripped the entire Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district on Monday after an Oleum gas leak was reported at the Bhageria Chemical Company. 

The impact of the leak is said to be so severe that residents living within a three to four-kilometre radius are experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. 

The gas leak surfaced following a fire at the company, leading to chaos among workers and local citizens. 

As a precautionary measure, workers from neighbouring industrial units were evacuated, and the area was cleared. 

Additionally, the nearby MIDC residential colony has also been evacuated. Police administration and fire department personnel are currently on-site. 

Authorities have issued an appeal to the public to exercise caution and remain in safe locations. 

As of now, there are no reports of any loss of life or significant property damage. The district administration and fire brigade are working to control the leak. 

A white cloudish smoke has formed over Boisar, and residential and industrial areas in the direction of the wind are being vacated Palghar SP Yatish Deshmukh said, "In the Bhageria Chemicals Company, located in Boisar, an incident of Oleum gas leakage was reported around 2 pm today. District Administration and Fire Brigade are carrying out the operation to control thisgas leakage. The leakage continues. A white cloudish smoke has formed over Boisar due to an Oleum gas leak. Residential and industrial areas located in the direction of the wind are being vacated. Nakabandi is also being done. Citizens are requested to move in the opposite direction of the wind and smoke, head to a safe location and do not panic..." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow
LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow

Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace
Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks on both countries and emphasising the importance of regional peace and stability.

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO