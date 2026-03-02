Joint Holi-Purim celebrations in Israel cancelled amid rising tensions

21:49

Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026/Reuters





The event was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.





"The Jaffa Port (authorities) informed us that due to the situation and the Home Front Command's directives, they are cancelling the planned Purim-Holi events for this week," Indian Jewish Heritage Centre (IJGC) chairman Rafi Bhonker said in a written communication to community members.





The event was being organised by the IJHC and the Cochin Jewish Heritage Centre in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Israel.





The celebrations were meant to highlight the cultural similarities between the Hindu festival of Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim, which fall around the same time of the year - a parallel earlier noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).





The event was to also exhibit the remarkable legacy of Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Maharaja of Jamnagar, who had sheltered over 1,000 Polish orphans, including Jewish children, during WWII. -- PTI

