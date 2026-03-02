HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Joint Holi-Purim celebrations in Israel cancelled amid rising tensions

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
21:49
Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026/Reuters
Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026/Reuters
A planned joint Holi-Purim celebration at the Jaffa Port in Israel has been cancelled due to escalating tensions in the region.

The event was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

"The Jaffa Port (authorities) informed us that due to the situation and the Home Front Command's directives, they are cancelling the planned Purim-Holi events for this week," Indian Jewish Heritage Centre (IJGC) chairman Rafi Bhonker said in a written communication to community members.

The event was being organised by the IJHC and the Cochin Jewish Heritage Centre in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Israel.

The celebrations were meant to highlight the cultural similarities between the Hindu festival of Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim, which fall around the same time of the year - a parallel earlier noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).

The event was to also exhibit the remarkable legacy of Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Maharaja of Jamnagar, who had sheltered over 1,000 Polish orphans, including Jewish children, during WWII. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow
LIVE! IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow

Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace
Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks on both countries and emphasising the importance of regional peace and stability.

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO