Indore contamination tragedy: Judicial panel extends deadline to submit proof





"In view of requests from several people, affected families and organisations for extension of the deadline, and with the objective of receiving maximum factual material, the commission has decided to extend the period. Interested individuals and organisations can now submit their objections, representations, documents or evidence before the commission till April 1," an official said.





The single-member commission of former Madhya Pradesh high court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta is probing the causes of drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura area, the loss of lives and medical impact on people, administrative lapses, action against those responsible and remedial measures.





Complaints related to drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura, patients' medical records, death certificates, photographs and videos related to leakage in drinking water pipelines and mixing of sewage, documents of tenders for water supply works, work orders and inspection reports can also be submitted before the commission, officials added. -- PTI

The earlier deadline was February 28, they added.