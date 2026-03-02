HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indore contamination tragedy: Judicial panel extends deadline to submit proof

Mon, 02 March 2026
23:38
A judicial commission probing the deaths of several persons due to contaminated drinking water in Indore has extended the deadline for submitting evidence, documents and other related material to April 1, officials said on Monday. 

The earlier deadline was February 28, they added. 

"In view of requests from several people, affected families and organisations for extension of the deadline, and with the objective of receiving maximum factual material, the commission has decided to extend the period. Interested individuals and organisations can now submit their objections, representations, documents or evidence before the commission till April 1," an official said. 

The single-member commission of former Madhya Pradesh high court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta is probing the causes of drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura area, the loss of lives and medical impact on people, administrative lapses, action against those responsible and remedial measures. 

Complaints related to drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura, patients' medical records, death certificates, photographs and videos related to leakage in drinking water pipelines and mixing of sewage, documents of tenders for water supply works, work orders and inspection reports can also be submitted before the commission, officials added. -- PTI

