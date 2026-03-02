HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow

Mon, 02 March 2026
22:26
IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to four Indian cities on March 3 to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East crisis. 

A source said flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

Jeddah is a key city in Saudi Arabia.

In the wake of attacks on Iran by US and Israel that started on February 28, many airspaces in the Middle East have been closed causing massive flight disruptions and passengers are stranded in different cities due to the flight cancellations.

According to the ministry, Indian airlines have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. -- PTI

IndiGo to operate 10 flights from Jeddah to India tomorrow
