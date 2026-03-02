HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Energy supply secure, prices stable: India amid West Asia tensions

Mon, 02 March 2026
21:43
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri/File image
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia.

The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

India is a major importer of crude oil and natural gas from West Asian countries.

"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country," the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a post on X.

Moreover, the department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industry, held a stakeholder consultation with all stakeholder ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geo-political situation in West Asia and its potential impact on India's export-import cargo flows, including the export ecosystem. -- ANI

