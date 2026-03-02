HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Control room set up to help Telangana residents in West Asia

Mon, 02 March 2026
14:54
The Telangana government on Monday set up a control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist residents of the state living in crisis-hit West Asia and their family members back home.

The state government officials are closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf region, an official release said.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned Indian Embassies to assess the situation. 

"In view of the enquiries being received from people belonging to Telangana residing in the affected countries, including those who may be stranded, and from their family members, the Government of Telangana has established a 247 Control Room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi," it said.

The Control Room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required. Residents of Telangana, residing in the war-hit region, or their family members in the state, may contact the control room in case of distress, travel disruptions or other emergency situations.

The state government will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the release added.   -- PTI

