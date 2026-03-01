HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
YC leaders quizzed over protest without permission in Delhi

Sun, 01 March 2026
Youth Congress office-bearers were questioned at the Connaught Place police station here on Sunday in connection with a protest held earlier this week in the area, the police said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members had staged a demonstration at Connaught Place two days ago without prior permission, they said.

An FIR was registered the same night against several women workers of the organisation who had participated in the protest, alleging that the gathering was unlawful.

Around seven to eight women were called to the Connaught Place (CP) police station at about 3 pm on Sunday for questioning in connection with the case, police sources said.

Speaking to PTI, Raza Ahmad, an IYC member, said the police had summoned the office-bearers for recording their statements in the matter.

"Since the IYC members had major programmes scheduled yesterday, we had requested more time, which the police granted. Today, the police recorded their statements and granted them bail directly from the station; however, no one was taken into custody," he said.

No arrests were made in the case, police added. -- PTI

