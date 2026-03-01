Will carry out eviction in 5 lakh bighas of land after Assam polls: Himanta

20:15

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma/File image





Accompanied by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, Sarma began the second day of the party's march, from Jagiroad, and it passed through Morigaon, Raha and Nagaon before ending at Barhampur.





A 'bulldozer salute' was arranged at Jagiroad, with party workers atop 10 bulldozers showering flower petals on Sarma as he passed beneath them.





"Next time, five lakh bighas will be cleared of evictions. This is the message we have given to the people. No Bangladeshi infiltrator will live in peace in Assam," Sarma told reporters from atop his open SUV in front of the lined-up bulldozers.





He said all alleged encroachers in the forests and tribal belt and blocks will be evicted if the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term.





On February 19, Sarma informed the Assam Assembly that 1.5 lakh bighas (over 49,500 acres) of land across the state have been freed from encroachment in the last five years. -- PTI

