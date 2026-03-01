Odisha police declare two more districts 'Maoist-free'

22:51





DGP YB Khurania said the force has achieved a significant milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations across the state.





"Now, Bolangir and Bargarh districts are officially declared Naxal-free," Khurania said in a statement.





With this, the number of Maoist-free districts in Odisha has risen to seven. These are Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh. Maoist presence, however, continues in three other districts.





The 15 Maoists surrendered at a function held in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, which borders Bargarh.





Three senior Odisha police officers were present at the event.





"These cadres were active in the Bargarh-Bolangir-Mahasamund division. With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now been declared free from Maoist activities," Khurania said, adding that the famous Gandhamardan hills spread over the two districts also become peaceful now.





The DGP informed that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of central and state security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Maoist activities from these two districts. -- PTI

