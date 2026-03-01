HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi worships at Tirupparankundram temple

Sun, 01 March 2026
Share:
17:48
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple at Tirupparankundram near here amidst tight security arrangements. 

The PM who arrived at around 4.15 pm was accorded "purna-kumbha" honours by the temple administration. 

Clad in dhoti, kurta and adorned with a shawl, the Prime Minister went around the temple and later offered his worship. 

Modi was accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran. Modi's visit to the shrine follows a controversy last year over lighting of lamp on the "deepathoon" (pillar) on the hilltop with the matter reaching the court. 

The court ruled in favour of the devotees' right to light the lamp at the "deepathoon." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Khamenei killing cynical violation of human morality: Putin
LIVE! Khamenei killing cynical violation of human morality: Putin

10 killed as protesters try to storm US Consulate in Pak
10 killed as protesters try to storm US Consulate in Pak

The two policemen were injured by "hard and blunt instruments", while "two protesters with firearm injuries" were also brought to JPMC, the surgeon told Dawn.

India's Middle East Evacuation Efforts
India's Middle East Evacuation Efforts

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the Indian government is actively working to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the volatile situation and the...

Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows Khamenei retaliation
Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows Khamenei retaliation

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake
India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake

The Indian policy trajectory in West Asia is simply tragic, observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO