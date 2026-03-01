HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting

Sun, 01 March 2026
19:10
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in the national capital on Sunday after concluding his two-day tour, government sources said. 

He is expected to land in Delhi around 9:30 pm. 

The meeting comes amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran. 

Israel and US launched Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. 

The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. 

Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. 

US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. 

On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on "the heart of Tehran". Iran, meanwhile, attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. -- ANI

