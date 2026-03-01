Middle East tensions may impact trade, push up freight, insurance costs

19:02





Though India's trade with Iran has declined over the years due to Western sanctions, the country's two-way commerce with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE has registered healthy growth.





Experts and exporters are of the view that prolonged tensions in the region will have consequences for India on the trade front.





Iran has reportedly closed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and a large share of India's crude oil and LNG supplies from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar transit this narrow choke point. Estimates suggest roughly 35-50 per cent of India's crude imports and a significant portion of LNG shipments pass through the strait.





"Any disruption would push up freight and insurance costs, delay cargoes, and trigger a spike in global oil prices -- directly raising India's import bill," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.





In response, refiners may reroute cargoes via pipelines to Red Sea ports, source more oil from Russia, the US, West Africa and Latin America, and draw on strategic petroleum reserves to cushion short-term shocks, though these alternatives increase costs and transit times, it said.





"The impact would be global, not just Indian. Nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and a major share of LNG trade flows through the strait, and most shipments are destined for Asian economies, including China, Japan and South Korea," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.





He added that the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz threatens a major share of India's crude oil and LNG imports, raising freight costs, insurance premiums, and fuel prices, while a surge in global oil prices could widen the current account deficit and fuel inflation. -- PTI

