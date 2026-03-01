LeT Bangladesh module case: Court remands 8 accused in judicial custody

21:18





The accused, arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, include seven Bangladeshi nationals.





Duty magistrate Ravi remanded all eight accused to judicial custody after considering the application moved by Delhi police.





The investigation officer moved a plea seeking 14 days of judicial custody.





The accused are Mohammed Mizanur Rehman, Mohammed Sefayat Hossain, Mohammed Zahidul Islam, Mohammed Liton, Mohammed Uzzal, Umar Farruk and Rubiul Islam.





All these accused have been arrested in a major counter-terror operation.





The Delhi police produced the accused persons before the court after police interrogation.





The police had said the mobile phones of the accused are to be analysed, and their relation with other accused persons is also to be investigated.





Bangladeshi IDs have also been recovered from the accsued persons. -- ANI

