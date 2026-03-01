Khamenei killing cynical violation of human morality: Putin

17:51

Russian President Vladimir Putin/File image





Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.





"Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law," Putin said in his condolence message.





Putin's condolence message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was published on the Kremlin portal.





Earlier on Saturday, Russia condemned the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran qualifying it as an "unprovoked" aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law and called for immediate return to diplomacy.





The Russian foreign ministry also described the US and Israeli forces' strikes against the Iranian territory as "a pre-planned" act of aggression against an independent UN member state. -- PTI

