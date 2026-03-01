HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JNU protest march: Court orders immediate release of student protesters

Sun, 01 March 2026
19:22
A Delhi court on Sunday ordered the immediate release of 14 students who were arrested in connection with a protest demonstration at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus recently. 

The court had granted bail to the 14 protesters on February 27, saying while assaulting police personnel is a serious offence, the accused are students with their careers ahead of them. 

Duty magistrate Ravi was hearing the students' plea against a magisterial court's order that had sent them to 14 days' judicial custody, till the verification process of their documents and bail bonds was completed. 

The court said, "Although the said judgment pertained to verification of surety bonds by jail authorities and police after grant of interim bail, the underlying constitutional principle is clearly that procedural formalities cannot be so protracted as to render the judicial order of bail illusory." 

The court said the right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution does not countenance the avoidable and disproportionate detention of an undertrial who has been judicially found entitled to bail but "is nonetheless confined solely because the administrative process of verification is lagging". 

"The law has consistently recognised that the objective of bail is to secure the presence of the accused at trial, not to inflict pre-emptive punishment," the magistrate said. 

The court also noted that if outstation verification is permitted to dictate continued incarceration, without outer limits or alternative safeguards, the grant of bail may effectively become illusory for all outstation students and undertrials. -- PTI

