J-K schools to stay shut on Mar 2, 3 after drone sightings

Sun, 01 March 2026
23:20
Schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on March 2nd and 3rd following multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the Line of Control (LoC), amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

The directorate of school education in Jammu and Kashmir issued an order stating that the reopening of schools up to Class 8th, which was scheduled for Monday following winter vacations, has been put on hold.

"In the interest of administration and safety of students, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Recognised Schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 2nd & 3rd March, 2026," the order read.

This comes after the Indian Army successfully thwarted an attempt by 2-3 small quadcopters to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM when the quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC.Swift counter-drone actions by vigilant Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted the attempt, forcing the quadcopters to return, officials said.

This is not an isolated incident; there have been multiple drone sightings along the LoC and International Border in recent days. 

The Indian Army has intensified surveillance and monitoring to counter future attempts. -- ANI

